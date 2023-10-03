Manchester United fans excite over Kobbie Mainoo's return from injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hundreds of Manchester United fans have expressed excitement over the return of English-born Ghanaian midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on Tuesday, October 3 at Carrington.



Mainoo, 18 has been sidelined for the last four months following an ankle injury he sustained in a pre-season game against Real Madrid in June.



With yet another outstanding performance in United’s 2-0 win over Arsenal where he played a part, fans have eagerly waited on his recovery knowing his potential as a young defensive midfielder.



Kobie Mainoo together with Jadon Sancho were present at Carrington on Saturday, September 30 when Manchester United's Under-18 side thrashed Newcastle 5-1. Mainoo is poised to return to field as he joined his teammates in an open training session ahead of the Champions League clash against Galatasaray at Old Trafford.



Though it is uncertain if he will make an appearance in October, Mainoo took part in running drills as he continues his recovery.



However, several United fans took to social media to share their thoughts on how he could develop further at Old Trafford in the years to come.



Mainoo was crowned the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year, after a breakthrough 2022/23 season, where he made his senior Manchester United debut in a Carabao Cup match against Charlton Athletic in January, 2023.







