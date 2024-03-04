Manchester United don't deserve André Onana - Fans react to 3-1 defeat to Manchester City

Sports News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Source: goal.com

After Manchester United's 3-1 defeat to local rivals Man City on Sunday, a majority of the team’s fans have rallied behind goalkeeper André Onana.



Even though the Red Devils initially took the lead with Marcus Rashford's eighth-minute goal, they stumbled as Phil Foden scored twice and Erling Haaland sealed the deal with a third in stoppage time.



Despite the team conceding three goals, a significant portion of United's fans have thrown their support behind Onana.



GOAL presents some of these unfiltered opinions from social media as some African fans backed the Cameroon international.



Below are some comments



Wow, what an amazing performance from Andre Onana. He always turns up in big games. Majority will not appreciate him. United played woefully in both halves, they played absolutely rubbish. - MASINACHIMYKIEL



Bruno Fernandes proper captain deserves better than this, Andre Onana should hold his head high again today. He was brilliant all the way through, unlucky about (Phil) Foden's second, nothing he could do with the first or third. - Matt Murray



I think André Onana was superb today, especially in the first half. Manchester United should start having a higher block (admittedly not against Man City but in other games) and let Onana do what he does best, rush out, play out from the back, and do the sweeper keeper thing. - Cetin Yilmaz



Lazy players with a scared mentality. We can't press, we can't possess, what do we expect? All in all, a big shoutout to Raphael Varane, Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo. I believe these players were solid. Andre Onana could have done better with the second goal but he made great saves. - Abdulkadir



We just witnessed MAN CITY VS ANDRE ONANA - simple! Wasn’t Man City vs United. - Bright Amponsah



Manchester United don't deserve André Onana. - Sheegz



Onana can replace Ederson in that Man City team. - Theo Ngcobo



David Dea Gea — 57. Onana — 60. It’s official, André Onana has surpassed De Gea’s goals conceded in all competitions last season. We’re still in March! - Usman



Spare a thought for Andre Onana. He did everything humanly possible to keep us in the game and definitely didn't deserve to concede three. I've criticised him so much and it's only fair I give him his flowers. - Eternally Red



Andre Onana has only conceded three goals to Liverpool and Manchester City so far this season. David De Gea conceded 14 goals to both last season alone excluding the 6-3 defeat. MY KEEPER! - TameezFT