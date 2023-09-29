Manchester United announce return of Antony amidst domestic violence allegations

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United winger, Antony is set to begin training and be ready for his return after domestic violence allegations levelled against him.



Man United in a statement cited that the player has assisted the police well both in Sao Paulo and England, hence the decision for his return.



"Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has co-operated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so”.



"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case”.



The club condemned violence and abuse but noted that they will safeguard their employee in the situation.



"As a club, we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse”.



Antony had been under investigation by the Sao Paulo court since August 2023 after his ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin and two other women accused him of domestic violence abuse.



EE/KPE





