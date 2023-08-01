Manchester City line up Jeremy Doku as possible replacement for departed Riyaz Mahrez

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Following the departure of Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli Saudi FC, Manchester City has targeted Belgian youngster Jeremy Doku as one of the replacements for the Algerian skipper, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.



The 21-year-old has registered 11 goals and 10 assists in 90 appearances for the Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais.



Doku has been added to the list, together with Crystal Palace Michael Olise as replacements for Mahrez.



However, Doku could become the lone frontrunner to sign for the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League winners with Chelsea also showing keen interest in Olise.



Following his impressive stint with Rennes, Doku has also impressed for the Belgium national team.



He has racked up 14 appearances for his country, scoring two goals and providing three assists where he also played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Doku was born in Antwerp, Belgium, and is of Ghanaian descent, having represented Belgium at the U15, 16, 17, and 21.



LSN/KPE