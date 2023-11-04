Manchester City intrested in Man United teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo - Reports

Sports News of Saturday, 4 November 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester City are plotting a move for teenager, Kobbie Mainoo, from their rivals, Manchester United according to reports.



Mainoo, who is a UK-born of Ghanaian descent is one of the most highly-rated stars in the English game and he received huge plaudits in midweek after a dazzling display for the club's Under-21 side that saw him grab two assists.



The promising midfielder also impressed during pre-season and was named man of the match in a friendly match against Arsenal before being hit with an injury setback.



Now the midfielder is looking back to his best after recovering and City are now ready to make their move despite the rivalry between the two clubs, according to Four Four Two.



There is no indication whether United would even entertain a bid from one of their fiercest rivals, the report adds, and said there was no telling how much City would be willing to spend to lure him.



But it added that Pep Guardiola's outfit had a commitment to developing young, talented stars - while United were suffering financial restrictions over financial fair play.



The Stockport starlet made his senior debut against Charlton in the Carabao Cup last season and won the FA Youth Cup with the academy.



The 18-year-old later played his first-ever game in the Premier League by coming on as a substitute in a 3-0 win against Leicester City.



Mainoo has made just an appearance for Manchester United with two assists to his credit.