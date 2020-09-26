Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Manchester City in race for Jeremy Doku

Manchester City are reportedly interested Doku

The 18-year-old has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after his exploits with the Red Devils during the international break.



Some elite clubs are lining up to try and secure the signature of RSC Anderlecht's star player.



Some of the clubs chasing the youngster are Liverpool and Manchester City. Both English top clubs see Doku as a player that fits their long term vision of building a young and exciting team.



According to reports, Manchester City, are planning on offering no less than 25 million euros for Doku. It remains to be seen whether that is sufficient for RSC Anderlecht.



The right-footed attacker's current contract with RSC Anderlecht runs till June 2022 after extending his contract February this year.

