Manchester City in advanced talks to sign Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais

Sports News of Saturday, 12 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English Premier League champions, Manchester City are eager to strengthen the squad with the signing of talented Belgian attacker Jeremy Doku.



The Manchester-based club is reportedly in advanced talks with French club Stade Rennais FC to secure the services of the forward who is of Ghanaian descent.



Jeremy Doku, 21, has been playing in the French Ligue 1 since 2020 when he moved from Belgian side RSC Anderlecht as a teenager.



Since signing for Stade Rennais FC, he has managed to develop his game although injuries have constrained him.



He remains one of the most talented and paciest players not only at his club Stade Rennais FC but in the French Ligue 1 as well.



For Manchester City, Jeremy Doku will be a good replacement for Riyad Mahrez who has moved to Saudi Arabia.



The Citizens are hoping to wrap up the deal as soon as possible with the EPL having started on Friday, August 11.



The signing of Jeremy Doku will make Man City stronger in squad depth in the club’s bid to defend the English Premier League title and fight for more trophies this season.