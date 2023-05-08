Manchester City cleared to win Champions League as Yaya Toure's agent removes curses

Sports News of Monday, 8 May 2023

Dimitri Seluk, agent of former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, has confirmed that the supposed curse on Manchester City not winning the UEFA Champions League under Pep Guardiola has been lifted.



Seluk said his client hold no grudges against the club's manager and hopes that Manchester City succeed.



He apologised for any hurtful feelings, adding that the club is destined to win under Pep Guardiola.



"I want to apologise for this matter. I think it is time for this bitterness to stop - and I know that Yaya feels the same because he wishes nothing but success for City. I can say that the spell has now been lifted by the shamans - and that I think City will win the Champions League under Pep.



Seluk believes Manchester City have a higher chance of winning the UCL this season and would win in the next three years if the feat is not achieved this season.



"They have a good chance of winning it this year. But whatever happens, they will definitely win it in the next three years. Do you remember when I once criticised City for not giving Yaya a cake on his birthday? Well, it is my birthday this month and my present is for this curse to be ended. In fact, it is my hope that City wins the Treble this season."



In 2018, Dimitri Seluk revealed that Pep Guardiola will never win a Champions League trophy again in his career due to African Shamans having put a hex on the manager for his alleged ill-treatment of Yaya Toure.



Pep since taking over Manchester City in 2014 has suffered some major heartbreaks including losing his first final in 2021 to Chelsea.



They hope to rewrite history this season after reaching the semi-final. They will face Real Madrid in the first leg at in Spain on May 9, 2021, before the second leg a week later.



