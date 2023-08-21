Manchester City agrees deal to sign Jeremy Doku from Rennais

Sports News of Monday, 21 August 2023

Current UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City has reached an agreement to finalize the acquisition of winger Jeremy Doku from Stade Rennais, as confirmed by renowned football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.



Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola has engaged in discussions with the 21-year-old player regarding his impending transfer.



Doku has already come to terms on personal conditions for a long-term contract with the triple-winning team.



A series of medical examinations are set to take place later this week, according to the report. The intention behind recruiting Doku is to fill the void left by Riyad Mahrez, who made a significant move to the Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal earlier in the current transfer window.



During the 2022-23 season, Mahrez delivered an impressive performance for Man City, contributing 15 goals and 13 assists across 47 matches.



Similar to the Algerian international, Doku occupies the right flank for Stade Rennais and has showcased remarkable potential since his breakthrough into the scene.



In the opening fixture of the Ligue 1 season, the young talent marked his presence by scoring a goal against Metz. However, he was a substitute in the game against Lens on Sunday, August 20th, preceding his imminent transfer. In the previous season, the Belgian born-Ghanaian registered seven goals and four assists in 35 appearances.



He is a regular player for the Belgium national team, and his notable performances during Euro 2020 propelled him into the limelight.



