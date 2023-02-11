Managers of Christian Atsu and missing technical director visit collapsed residence in Turkey

Sports News of Saturday, 11 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The managers of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu and friends of Hatayspor technical director Taner Savut have reportedly touched down at the collapsed Renaissance Residence in Turkey.



On Monday, February 6, 2023, Christian Atsu was reported to have been trapped under the rubble alongside his club's technical director, Taner Savut, following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit south-central Turkey and Syria.



A day later, another story broke that the former Chelsea winger had been pulled out of the debris, but Taner Savut was still on the ground.



However, the report about Atsu's discovery was later retold after Hatayspor Board Member Mustafa zat stated that the information was false and admitted to contributing to misinformation.



The conflicting reports about the player's whereabouts became a major source of concern, prompting his agent, Nana Sechere, to go to the grounds and investigate for himself.



Turkish journalist Yaz Sabuncuolu claims Nana Sechere and his entourage have touched down in Turkey and have been to the place Atsu was staying before the earthquake alongside some friends of Taner Savut.



Yağız Sabuncuoğlu was the Turkish journalist who first broke the news about Christiaan Atsu and Taner Savut being trapped under the rubble following the devastating earthquake.



Watch the video shared by Yağız Sabuncuoğlu.







