Manage expectations at Kotoko - CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah told

Asante Kotoko CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Former Communications Director of Asante Kotoko SC, Obed Acheampong has advised the new Chief Executive Officer of the club, Nana Yaw Amponsah to limit the lofty promises under his reign.



Obed Acheampong served as a Communications Director for the Porcupine Warriors under the leadership of Dr. Kwame Kyei in 2016 before he was relieved of his duties in February 2018.



New CEO, Nana Yaw Amponsahwho was appointed about two months ago unveiled his management team on Tuesday, September, 22 at the Kumasi Sports hotel.



Expectations for the new management have shot up after the CEO compared his management members to Real Madrid's "Galacticos".



Advising the new management team in a panel discussion on Kumasi based Pure FM, Obed Acheampong told Nana Yaw Amponsah to work or limit the expectations of the fans as raising their hopes can cause his downfall.



" How you see Kotoko from the outside is totally different from how you will see things when you work in the club. So Nana Yaw Amponsah should limit the expectations of the fans in order to succeed," Obed Ahecmpong said in the Twi language.

