Manaf Umar scores a stunner as RTU beat Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 5 February 2023

Real Tamale United secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Hearts of Oak in a tightly contested match at the Aliu Mahama Stadium on Sunday evening.



The game was evenly poised throughout with both sides creating chances, but it was former Hearts of Oak player Manaf Umar who made the difference with a stunning goal in the 83rd minute.



Umar's strike from long range beat the goalkeeper Richmond Ayi and proved to be the difference between the two sides.



The goal was a testament to Umar's quality and proved to be a bitter pill to swallow for the Hearts of Oak faithful who were hoping for a win to keep their title hopes alive.



Hearts of Oak came into the game needing the win to remain three points behind league leaders Aduana Stars, but the defeat has seen them drop from second to fifth place, just one point ahead of RTU who have moved up to sixth.



Despite their best efforts, Hearts of Oak were unable to find an equaliser and the game ended in a deserved win for RTU.



It was an entertaining and hard-fought encounter that saw Real Tamale United secure an important three points against one of title contenders.



The win will give RTU a much-needed boost as they look to move into top four, while Hearts of Oak will be left ruing missed opportunities and will need to regroup as they look to get back to winning ways.



