Manaf Umar's late goal gives Hearts of Oak win 2-1 over King Faisal

Youngster Umar Manaf scored a late penalty kick on Saturday afternoon to hand Accra Hearts of Oak a 2-1 win against King Faisal in the Ghana Premier League.



In a game where both teams needed a win badly, they put up good performances in the first half in a bid to get a goal.



Unfortunately for the home team, they were outplayed in key areas with Hearts of Oak making strides in the final third.



After 19 minutes of play, the efforts of the visitors produced a goal with midfielder Benjamin Afutu finding the back of the net to shoot the Phobians into the lead.



Although King Faisal will have a good finish to the half, they flattered and had to go into the break trailing.



Four minutes into the second half, a series of King Faisal attacks paid off to bring them level. Midfielder Kwadwo Frimpong headed home from close range to get his team back into the game.



Late in the final minutes of the game, Hearts of Oak was awarded a penalty kick with Umar Manaf stepping up to score to seal a massive with for coach Kosta Papic and his lads.

