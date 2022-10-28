You are here: HomeSports2022 10 28Article 1651934

Sports News of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man Utd legends, football fans slam Brazil's Antony for 'pointless' showboating in Europa League win

Antony doing his trademark spin (Photo Credit: ESPN) Antony doing his trademark spin (Photo Credit: ESPN)

Manchester United legends, Robbie Savage and Paul Scholes have criticized Manchester United's new signing, Antony for doing his trademark spin against Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday, October 27, 2022.

Antony pulled off the trick and got loud cheers at Old Trafford before passing the ball out for a goal kick while the game was scoreless.

Reacting to the Brazilian's trick on BT sports, Savage said: "It's quite embarrassing"

Whereas Scholes who was also on BT Sports could not wrap his head around the purpose of the trick. "I don't know what he is doing. It's ridiculous. It's showboating."

While many Man United fans enjoyed the skill, rival fans lash out at the Brazilian, claiming the skill is pointless.

Manchester United won the game 3-0 thanks to goals from, Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford, and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking after the win, head coach, Erik Ten Haag said he will correct Antony regarding his spin move.

"I don't have a problem with that, as long as it's functional. For me, I demand more runs behind, often more in the box, and more temple dribbles especially more playing the pocket. And so we demand more dominance in this game and now there is a trick like this, it's nice. As long as it's functional, if you're not losing the ball, and if you are attracting players, then it's okay. But it's a trick, and because of a trick, then I will correct him," he said at his post-match.

