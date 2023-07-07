You are here: HomeSports2023 07 07Article 1799990

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

www.ghanaweb.com

Man Utd legend Van der Sar admitted to hospital after brain haemorrhage

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia.

The 52-year-old Dutchman was taken by helicopter to a hospital, on Friday afternoon, where he is currently in intensive care.

Van der Sar, who recently stepped down as chief executive at Ajax, experienced bleeding around his brain while vacationing on a Croatian island.

Ajax has released a statement confirming the situation and expressing their support for the former goalkeeper.

The statement said: "On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you."

Van der Sar enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper, notably representing Manchester United and Ajax.

After retiring from playing, he transitioned into a management role, contributing to Ajax's operations as chief executive.

