Man Utd legend Van der Sar admitted to hospital after brain haemorrhage

Sports News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin van der Sar has been admitted to the hospital after suffering a brain haemorrhage while on holiday in Croatia.



The 52-year-old Dutchman was taken by helicopter to a hospital, on Friday afternoon, where he is currently in intensive care.



Van der Sar, who recently stepped down as chief executive at Ajax, experienced bleeding around his brain while vacationing on a Croatian island.



Ajax has released a statement confirming the situation and expressing their support for the former goalkeeper.



The statement said: "On Friday, Edwin van der Sar has had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.



"Once there is more concrete information, an update will follow. Everyone at Ajax wishes Edwin a speedy recovery. We’re thinking of you."



Van der Sar enjoyed a successful career as a goalkeeper, notably representing Manchester United and Ajax.



After retiring from playing, he transitioned into a management role, contributing to Ajax's operations as chief executive.



JNA/DA