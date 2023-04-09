Man Utd lead Barcelona in Jeremie Frimpong race

Sports News of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: goal.com

Manchester United are the favourites to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen, talkSPORT reports.



Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also in the race to land the full-back this summer, but Erik ten Hag's team have made him their top priority ahead of next season.



Jeremie Frimpong was born on 10 December 2000 in Amsterdam and plays for Bayer 04 Leverkusen. He played for Manchester City FC from 2010-2019, for Celtic Glasgow FC from 2019-2021 and has played for Bayer 04 Leverkusen since 2021.



In the ongoing season, the player with the shirt number 30 has scored five goals for his team and is therefore the second-best scorer of his squad. He has been responsible for four assists up to now and is currently the most successful goal assistor in his squad. With 22 shots taken so far, he has had the fourth-most attempts on goal of any Bayer 04 Leverkusen player.



Up to now, he has hit the post two times. With this, the 22-year-old has had the sixth-most in the league along with Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt), Wilfried Kanga (Hertha BSC), Sargis Adamyan (1. FC Köln), Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04), Christoph Baumgartner (TSG Hoffenheim), Aymen Barkok (1. FSV Mainz 05), Jae-sung Lee (1. FSV Mainz 05), Michael Gregoritsch (Sport-Club Freiburg), Silas Katompa Mvumpa (VfB Stuttgart), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Steffen Tigges (1. FC Köln) and Serhou Guirassy (VfB Stuttgart).



Until now, the 1.71m-tall defender has been responsible for 20 passes to a shot and has therefore earned himself second place within the statistics of his club. In 24 of the previous 26 games of the season, he was in the starting line-up. Of these 26 games, he won 12 with his club. Additionally, he was substituted in for two games.