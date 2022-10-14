You are here: HomeSports2022 10 14Article 1642361

Sports News of Friday, 14 October 2022



Man Utd 'celebrates' Nigerian goalie who thwarted Ronaldo and co in UEL clash

Uzoho being congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo Uzoho being congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United's Twitter handle, officially recognized the efforts of an opposing goalie in the person of Francis Uzoho.

The 23-year-old Nigerian Super Eagles goalkeeper was the star of the Europa League fixture between the Manchester side and Omonia Nicosia on Thursday night.

"Recognising a top performance from Francis Uzoho," Man United tweeted with a photo of the goalie being congratulated by Cristiano Ronaldo, who he had thwarted on a number of occasions.

The Super Eagle was in spectacular form in Thursday’s Europa League encounter although Omonia Nicosia bowed 1-0 to the Red Devils courtesy of a last-gasp effort by super-sub Scott Mctominay.

Prior to that, Uzoho had denied Cristiano Ronaldo, and Marcus Rashford from scoring - in the process accrued an impressive 12 saves – with nine of them coming from inside the box, a goal.com report stated.

The loss notwithstanding, the 23-year-old has been up in the trends on Twitter with fans calling on Manchester United to sign Uzoho as a replacement for their goalie, David de Gea.

