Man Utd 2-2 Liverpool: Bruno Fernandes scores 50-yard stunner as visitors' title hopes dented

Sports News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Source: skysports.com

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a sensational 2-2 draw at Old Trafford as Jurgen Klopp's side missed the chance to reclaim top spot in the Premier League.



Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in a one-sided first half during which they had 16 shots to United's zero but Bruno Fernandes levelled in brilliant style when he pounced on Jarell Quansah's poor pass to beat the stranded Caoimhin Kelleher from 50 yards out.



United took an unlikely lead when Kobbie Mainoo curled a beautiful finish into the top corner, punishing Liverpool's earlier wastefulness, but the game took another twist when Mohamed Salah netted from the spot after Aaron Wan-Bissaka had fouled Harvey Elliott.



It was another extraordinary contest between the two sides, only three weeks after the seven-goal FA Cup thriller from which United emerged victorious, and it remained open until the last.



In the end, the draw ensures Manchester United avoid back-to-back defeats following their 4-3 loss to Chelsea in midweek, allowing them to dent their old rivals' title hopes in the process, with leaders Arsenal now in pole position in the race for the crown.