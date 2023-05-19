Man United will beat Man City to win the FA Cup - Kofi Kinaata

Sports News of Friday, 19 May 2023

Die-hard Manchester United fan, Kofi Kinaata is confident Manchester United will defeat their rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final to win their second trophy of the season.



The Red Devils set up a date with Man City in the FA Cup after beating Brighton on penalty shootouts in the semi-finals.



Manchester City have been the better side anytime they meet the Red Devils and it appears the odds favour them going into the finals on June 3, 2023.



Although Man City looks threatening after defeating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semis, Kinaata is banking his hopes on his favourite club, Manchester United to win the title.



Though the musician was unable to give the scoreline for the match, he noted that all he wants is for United to win the title.



“Insha Allah, Man U will win. Forget about the results, it's all about the trophy. I don’t care if it's penalties, we are going to win with vhim, but I won't bet,” Kinaata stated.



This would be Manchester United’s second title in the season should they beat Man City in the FA Cup.



