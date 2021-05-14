Man United scout hails Kamaldeen Sulemana as the greatest talent in Scandinavia

Sports News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Manchester United scout Tommy Moller Nielsen has confirmed the English giant's interest in Ghana prodigy Kamaldeen Sulemana.



Moller Nielsen states that United have been following the progress of the 19-year-old Ghana sensation at FC Nordsjaelland for a long-term.



"We have followed him for a very long time, and we consider him the greatest talent in Scandinavia. But I cannot say anything about whether we will make a bid or not," He told BT.



Moller Nielsen who is United's chief scout for Scandinavia was in the stands to see Sulemana score in a 2-2 draw with FC Copenhagen last Monday at the Right to Dream Park.



Sulemana has scored ten goals and made six assists in 27 appearances for Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga this season.



He has a contract until the end of 2024.



Bayer Leverkusen, Ajax Amsterdam, Olympique Lyon and Liverpool FC are all monitoring Sulemana's situation.