Man United manager gives injury update on Kobbie Mainoo

Sports News of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag has revealed that English-born Ghanaian midfielder, Kobbie Mainoo, could be returning to action latest by next week.



The 18-year-old has started training with the first team after recovering from an injury he sustained during pre-season.



Mainoo picked the knock while in action against Real Madrid in the United States, keeping him out since July.



His comeback is huge boost for Ten Hag following the teenager's impressive run during preparations prior to the start of the campaign.



"He is close," ten Hag said at the press conference ahead of the game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.



"He is already training with us. Not today but I think, next week, he will have some minutes in the team. So then he can catch up his game minutes. So he is really improving and ready to get back in the squad for games."



Mainoo, born to Ghanaian parents in England, made his senior debut for Manchester United last season. He has since made three competitive appearances for the Red Devils.