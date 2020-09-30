Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Man Ghana 2020 gets two new partners

Organizers of the 2020 edition of the Man Ghana event have been boosted with the arrival of two new partners.



The Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association (GBFA), the body overseeing the competition has today, September 30, 2020, announced California Gym and Iron Man Supplements as the new sponsors of the event.



Details of the sponsorship packages indicate that California Gym will serve the training hub for athletes who will qualify for the event as well as those who will be selected to be part of the national bodybuilding team.



Iron Man Supplement will freely supply nutritional and muscle building supplements to the athletes to aid in their preparation for the competition.



At an event to outdoor the sponsors, the President of the GBFA, Abdul Hay Yartey expressed gratitude to the two firms for their support to the federation.



He was grateful to the management of California Gym for opening their doors to the GBFA each time they knock for help.



“They’ve done very well for the GBFA. I remember somewhere in February, I came to ask for permission for the Black Muscles to use this world-class facility and he never shook his head. Until the lockdown, our athletes were using this place. He has also employed five of our athletes”.



The manager of the gym said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to support this competition. We want all the bodybuilders to come here and prepare for their respective competitions”.



The 2020 Man Ghana is themed ‘violent-free election’ which is meant to sensitize muscular people on the need for them to promote peace rather than cause mayhem.



As explained by Abdul Haye Yartey, the 2020 Man Ghana seeks to change the perception that ‘macho’ men are only good at causing violence.



“The theme for this year’s Man Ghana is violent free election and we have hashtag ‘IFlexForPeace to spread the word to the muscular people out there that don’t get yourself involved in anything violent in this elections. Rather use the unique physique you got to send the message that we are not going to be violent”.









