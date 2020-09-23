Sports News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Man Ghana 2020: ‘Macho’ men, women compete for peace

The women will also compete in the event

They are normally used to orchestrate violence and mayhem during elections but this time around they have vowed to be promoters of peace.



Under the auspices of the Ghana Body Building and Fitness Association, well-built men across the country will line up on November 7, 2020, to battle for honours and also promote peace.



The competition which is dubbed ‘Man Ghana 2020’ is aimed at raising awareness about peace before, during and after the December 7 elections.



The event will serve as an audition for bodybuilders to stake a claim for a place in the national bodybuilding team.



Speaking at the launch on Monday, September 22, 2020, the President of GBFA Abdul Haye Yartey advised body-builders in the country to resist temptations by politicians to use them as agents of violence.



He told them to be good examples of peacekeepers and desist from violence.



On his expectations of the competition, Hay Yartey said that he expects keenly contested battles and is confident that the athletes will give off their best.



“Man Ghana is an event we used to select athletes into the national team to represent Ghana. So this year’s event is meant to select bodybuilders into the Black Forces”.



“The second reason is to preach the message of a violence free elections since it is an election year. Most often muscular people are used for violence but this year we want to use it as a message to the politicians that it should be a peaceful contest and violent free. We want bodybuilders, weight lifters and powerlifters to know that you have to bring some sanity to the election. Don’t allow yourself to be used for violence”.

