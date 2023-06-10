Man City wins 2023 UEFA Champions League with a lone goal against Inter Milan

Sports News of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Manchester City have won the 2023 UEFA Champions League with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday.



The only goal of the match was scored by Rodri Hernández in the 70th minute. The Spanish scored from range to give City the lead.



Inter Milan had several chances to equalize but were denied by some excellent saves from City goalkeeper Ederson Moraes.



City held on to win the match and claim their first UEFA Champions League title. They join Manchester United as the only teams in history to win the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup, and UEFA Champions League in the same season.



The victory is a fitting end to a remarkable season for City. They have been the dominant force in English football for the past few years, and they have now shown that they can compete with the best teams in Europe.





The 2022/23 champions of Europe, Man City ????#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/Hw32TLLpFM — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) June 10, 2023

My son's name from now on is Rodri ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/vWKflCZ3nf — نـاصـر (@betr44) June 10, 2023

The winning goal by Rodri that won Manchester City the champions league.



Congratulations Man City and Pep Guardiola. Well deserved ???? pic.twitter.com/yPFYQOcqsK — Henry Anthony (@HenryNanthony) June 10, 2023

"I didn't play against Chelsea two years ago so I said 'Pep, put me in!!'" ????



Rodri gives @TheDesKelly his post-match thoughts after winning the #UCLfinal! pic.twitter.com/mkjXC0cKnx — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) June 10, 2023

