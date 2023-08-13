Man City target Jeremy Doku scores as Rennes hammer Metz in French Ligue 1 opener

Sports News of Sunday, 13 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian forward Jeremy Doku got off the mark in the new French Ligue 1 season to help Stade Rennes beat FC Metz on Sunday.



The Belgium international of Ghanaian descent started and lasted 85 minute as Rennes inflicted a 4-1 win over their opponent.



Doku, who has become a top transfer target for Manchester City registered his name on the scoresheet to propel his outfit to a resounding victory on home turf.



Rennes opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga but Metz responded quickly to equalize through Youssef Maziz a minute later.



Both teams had to go to recess with a goal apiece in the much-anticipated encounter at the Roazhon Park.



Improved performance saw Rennes cruised to a comfortable victory after scoring three more goals to secure the three maximum points at stake.



Goals from Amine Gouiri, Jérémy Doku and Ibrahim Salah’s brace ensured Rennes record victory against Metz.



French international Amine Gouiri found the back of the net in the 51st minute mark to restore Rennes lead in the clash before Doku added his side third goal in the 67th minute.



Rennes continued their demolishing exercise as Moroccan international Ibrahim Salah scored a brace few minute to full time to seal a 5-1 win.



Meanwhile, Ghana international Benjamin Tetteh who recently secure a move to Metz made his debut for the club. He made substitute appearance after coming on in the 76th minute in their heavy defeat.