Mamobi defies odds to lift 2023 Sharubutu Ramadan Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 2 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mamobi staged a stunning return to the 2023 Sheikh Sharubutu Ramadan Cup to lift the trophy.



Mamobi were scheduled to kick off the tournament with Nsawam Zongo on Saturday, but were an hour late, and the organisers of the competition decided to disqualify them in accordance with the regulations of the tournament.



However, Mamobi launched an appeal, which was upheld, and they were readmitted into the tournament, where they marched on to win their second title in five years.



The determined Mamobi side swept aside all their opponents once they were pardoned, and they composed themselves to seal a penalty shoot-out win over Darkuman in a tight final that was graced by the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu.



After defeating Salaga, from the Savannah Region, Accra New Town, Akim Oda Zongo from the Eastern Region and Madina, Darkuman, playing their first finals in the competition, posed a real threat to Mamobi.



After a gruelling 0-0 draw, the trophy had to be decided through penalties and mother luck, once again smiled on Mamobi.



Mamobi now joins Ashaiman and Kasoa as the only communities to win the tournament twice since its inception in 2015.



High-profile dignitaries, including the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, joined the National Chief Imam for the climax of the two-day tournament.



The founder of the tournament, Tamimu Issah, after the grand finale, was excited that the tournament is realising its objectives of using it to unite the youth of Zongo communities, and also to celebrate the National.



The 8th edition of the tournament was supported by the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ministry of Youth and Sports, Zo go Development Fund, Nasco Electronics, Perla Natural Mineral Water.