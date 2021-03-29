Mamane Lawali's agent drags Hearts of Oak to FIFA over neglect, demands $1.5 million as compensation

Sports News of Monday, 29 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

The agency representing midfielder Mamane Lawali, Heritage Soccer Agency have dragged Accra Hearts of Oak to FIFA for neglecting the injured player.



The midfielder joined Accra Hearts of Oak last year and started the 2020/2021 football season as one of the key players in their starting eleven.



Midway through the first half of the campaign, he, unfortunately, suffered an injury setback and forced to sit on the sidelines.



As has been reported by your most trusted Ghanaian online portal, the agency of the player has not been happy with how Hearts of Oak have treated the issue.



They argue that the club has refused to provide care and hence the needed surgery has not been performed to see Mamane Lawali recover from the injury.



Today, Mr. Samuel Joel Atolagbe who is the CEO of Heritage Soccer Agency has revealed that his outfit has dragged Hearts of Oak to FIFA to demand compensation for the bad treatment of the injured player.



“We have today sent documents to FIFA over Lawali's injury situation. Lawali got injured on the 4th of January 2021 and has since not received any medical attention. We engaged the club and compelled them to start his treatment 3 weeks ago,” he told Kumasi FM.



Mr. Samuel Joel Atolagbe added, “They promised to start treating him a week later. Since the club has refused to fulfil their promise, we have officially reported them to FIFA to terminate his contract with a demand for $1.5 million for insurance, negligence, and compensation.”



