Malmo FF confirms Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng's appointment as assistant coach

Swedish top-flight side, Malmö FF has announced the appointment of Ghana's Jeffrey Aubynn-Obeng as assistant coach to Jon Dahl Tomasson.



The former midfielder replaces Daniel Bäckström, who left for IK Sirius.



Aubynn was promoted from the club's U19 team, where he was head coach.



"Jeff" has done a very good job in the club and has been skilled in developing our youth players. He has good contact with the younger players and with him in the men's team we will be even more welded together'', sports director Daniel Andersson told the website.



"As a coach, he is ambitious, committed, and possesses broad football knowledge based on his experience as a player. He also has a hunger to want to develop and improve even more in the coaching profession," he continues.



Aubynn is happy to take the step up in his coaching career.



"I am proud and happy to receive this assignment. For me, Malmö FF is at home and I am grateful to be able to continue my development at home," the Goteborg born told the club's website



"In the U19, we have tried to prepare the players what it's about playing in MFF's A-team, both on the field and also mentally."



"Although the most important thing is to win football matches, we must not forget the development in the long run. I look forward to continuing that work in the A-team."





