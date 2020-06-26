Sports News of Friday, 26 June 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Malik Jabir wants GPL 2019/2020 season cancelled

Asante Kotoko and Ghana football legend, Malik Jabir insists the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season should be cancelled after two months without football due to Coronavirus pandemic.



The season has been suspended following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Ghana, but after almost three months and with the easing of lockdown restrictions by the government, there have been calls for the return of football.



However, it is yet to be decided if contact sport including football will return anytime soon.



Speaking to Kumasi based Otec FM, Malik Jabir lamented that he will never advise the Ghana Football Association to resume football anytime soon.



“Let's be objective, only those who don’t fear the virus will call for the resumption of the league. The Europeans are organized and will not lose anything because they have sponsors who will support them till the end of this season which we don’t have”



“I prefer we wait till December, we would have to know what to do by then if things remain the same.” He added



“I’m still in quarantine because I don’t want to risk {my life} so why should I advise some people to meet in the stadium after that a lot of them will die” He Concluded

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.