Malik Jabir reveals how he rejected a $3000 bribe from Black Meteors management committee member

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Meteors coach, Malik Jabir, has disclosed that he once turned down a $3,000 offer from an official of the Ghana Football Association to select three players into his team.



The legendary footballer told Kumasi-FM that he rejected the bribe and asked that the players go through the regular selection process.



Malik Jabir says not a single of the three players made the cut for the competition the team was preparing for.



“I recall during my time as the Head Coach of the Black Meteors, a management member at that time brought in three players and offered me $3000 for me to take them into the team but I rejected the money and asked for an assessment of those players,” Malik Jabir revealed.



“I remember after the assessment, the players were not fit enough for the team and therefore were dropped, “he said.



Malik Jabir was speaking in relation to reports of attempts by GFA officials to influence the selection of Black Stars coach, CK Akonnor.



Jabir tells Akonnor to be fair and firm and resist any attempt by anyone to interfere in his works.



”C.K. Akonnor must be strong mentally and act as a coach to avoid influence from other people in order to achieve his goal,” he said.



The former Asante Kotoko star coached the Black Meteors between 2014 and 2015 and qualified them for the 2015 African Games held in Congo Brazzaville.



