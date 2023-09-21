Malik Jabir begs Kotoko fans for unflinching support despite opening day setback

Sports News of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Malik Jabir has appealed to fans of the club not to withdraw their support for the team despite their failure to win their first game of the 2023-24 league campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors were held to a goalless draw by Heart of Lions in Kumasi last Sunday but Jabir believes it is still early days to pass judgement on the team.



He has stressed the need for the fans to keep supporting the team.



“I beg the fans. This is the first game in the league. We shouldn’t pass judgement on the team now because it’s not the time to do that. Let’s wait after five matches, then we’ll see what is happening,” Jabir told Kessben Sports.



“…I beg them to come in their numbers than the first game. There is a spirit between them (the fans) and the players. When the players see more people coming to see them, it tells them a story; if he goes to the pitch what he should do.



“So, I am appealing that they should come more than the last game and let’s see what will happen next,” he added.



Asante Kotoko travel to Bibiani to face Gold Stars in their next game.