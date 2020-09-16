Sports News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Malik Jabir Sports Stadium in WA to undergo renovations

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has hinted that the Malik Jabir Sports Stadium in Wa is set to undergo a massive facelift, Upper West-based National Division One side, Wa Suntaa SC, has announced, following a meeting with the sector Minister, Hon. Isaac Asiamah last week.



The project will be undertaken as part of the government’s broader programme on Sports Infrastructure Development across the country.



The management of the club together with the New Patriotic Party’s Parliamentary Candidate for the Wa Central Constituency, Hajia Humu Awudu, met Hon. Isaac Kwame Asiamah to discuss the poor state of sports edifice and the necessity to renovate it.



The We Believe club took to its official Facebook handle to announce the move it has taken with the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Wa Central.



“Management members of Wa Suntaa sporting club and the NPP parliamentary candidate for Wa central constituency Hon Hajia Humu Awudu paid a courtesy call to the Minister of Youth and Sports Hon Isaac Kwame Asiamah at the sports ministry to discuss issues of Regional interest”, its statement read.



“The Wa Malik Jabir sports stadium is set for a massive face-lift and renovation which will be on massive boost to the club. Other important issues where discussed!! In all Upper west football was the winner.”







Renovating the Wa Malik Jabir Park will help Wa Suntaa SC meet the club licensing regulations standard for the upcoming Ghana football season.

