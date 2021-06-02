Malik Jabir: CK Akonnor wants to get rid of David Duncan

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ex-Ghana international, Malik Jabir has indicated that a new assistant coach is being appointed for the Black Stars because either head coach CK Akonnor or the Ghana Football Association (GFA) wants to sack David Duncan.



Last Monday, the GFA announced that its Executive Council has agreed to bring in Dutch tactician Patrick Greveraars as a second assistant coach to further strengthen the technical team of the national team.



With the revelation fueling series of conversation, Malik Jabir has given his take on the who issue.



According to him, he sees the appointment of a new assistant coach for the Black Stars as a move adopted by head coach CK Akonnor to sack assistant David Duncan.



“CK is not happy with him, he wants to get rid of him. That’s the feeling of Duncan now. And aside that it also happens during CK Akonnor’s time. It was Tanko or was it Konadu who was the assistant for Kwasi Appiah. Yes, when he didn’t want them or when he didn’t want his assistant, they got them out and brought him. And within one month, two months, he himself was out and then CK took over,” the former Asante Kotoko coach said in an interview with Class 91.3 FM.



Malik Jabir added, “It is the same thing that they are trying to do. This is very clear. They want to get out Duncan. Duncan will be out soon. Either Duncan will be out or CK himself will be out soon.”



Meanwhile, Dutch tactician Patrick Greveraars is already in Ghana and will be involved when the Black Stars plays its two friendlies against Morocco and Cote d’Ivoire this month.