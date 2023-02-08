Malik Abubakari scores to help Slovan Bratislava to secure vital win in Slovak Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Malik Abubakari has started off life at Slovan Bratislava in Slovakia on a bright note.



The talented striker joined Slovan Bratislava from Swedish giants Malmo FF on loan for the rest of the 2022/23 football season before the January transfer window was shut.



Today, Malik Abubakari started for his new club when the team locked horns with Banska Bystrica.



In the Cup match played at the SNP Stadium, the young striker opened the scoring for his team in the 21st minute with a fantastic strike.



The debut goal for the Ghanaian forward for his new club Slovan Bratislava propelled the side to beat Banska Bystrica 2-1 at the end of the Cup contest.



Malik Abubakari and his team will now play in the quarter-finals of the Slovak Cup.



The striker will now hope to score more goals for his team to win trophies at the end of the 2022/23 football season.