Mali legend Frederic Kanoute backs Mohammed Kudus to win African Player of the Year

Malian football legend Frederic Kanoute has tipped Mohammed Kudus to win the African Player of the Year Award.



The former Sevilla striker, fond of the Kudus, said he was the most exciting African footballer this season.



Kanoute, speaking on West Ham United's podcast, highlighted the abilities that make Kudus special.



"He is really talented. He has strength and is good at running forward. He can play different positions. He is still quite young, but I think he's one of the most exciting African footballers around these days," he said.



Regarding Kudus' chances of winning the African Player of the Year Award, Kanoute did not hesitate to agree.



"So yeah, he definitely has a chance for me."



Mohammed Kudus has 11 goals and five assists in 35 games for West Ham United since joining the Hammers in August 2023.



