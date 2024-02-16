Mali great Frederic Kanoute describes Mohammed Kudus as an exciting talent

Sports News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

Former West Ham United player and Mali football legend Frederic Kanoute has heaped praise on Mohammed Kudus, hailing him as one of the most exciting African footballers in the game today.



Speaking in an interview on West Ham’s channel, Iron Podcast, Kanoute discussed Kudus’ prospects for winning the Player of the Year award, emphasizing the Ghanaian midfielder’s impressive start at The Hammers.



“He’s really really talented. He has everything. He has strength running forwards, he can play different positions. Still quite young, but I think he’s one of the most exciting African footballers around these days, so yes he definitely has a chance for me.”



Kudus, who joined West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam, has quickly adapted to the rigors of the English Premier League, showcasing his prowess with six goals and two assists in 19 appearances.



Additionally, he clinched two Man of the Match awards during his debut Africa Cup of Nations campaign, despite Ghana’s early exit from the tournament.



Reflecting on his own success at the AFCON, Kanoute, who represented Mali, highlighted the significance of the continental stage.



The French-born player notably claimed the prestigious African Footballer of the Year Award in 2007 after his standout performances.