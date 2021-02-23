Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Malawian giants Karonga United announce the signing of Erick Atsigah

Ghanaian defender Erick Atsigah Wallas

Karonga United FC has confirmed the signing of Ghanaian defender Erick Atsigah Wallas from BeForward Wanderers on a free transfer.



Atsigah will link up with his former gaffer Oscar Kaunda at Karonga after agreeing to mutually terminate his contract with Wanderers.



The 22-year-old Ghanaian defender will join Karonga on a short-term deal.



“I terminated my contract with BeForward Wanderers because they failed to honor the contractual obligations we had earlier on,” Atsigah said.



“There were issues concerning my work permits which they were delaying but acquired two foreign base players to boost the squad."



“I felt unwanted so I have to sit with the board to seek a future elsewhere because I’m well known in the league due to my achievements since my debut season in Malawi," he concluded.



Atsigah previously had a short season with Maldivian side Vyansa before joining Masters Security and Wanderes respectively in Malawian Premier League.