Source: Ghana Soccernet

Malachi Boateng trains with Crystal Palace first team ahead of Burnley match

Malachi Boateng was born in England

English-born footballer of Ghanaian descent Malachi Boateng was drafted to the senior side during the international break as Crystal Palace continue with preparations ahead of their next Premier League.



Malachi Boateng and Scott Banks were handed the chance to train with the senior squad after missing a lot of key players to their national teams.



Crystal Palace missed some senior figures such as Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke who had joined their respective national teams.



Boateng and Banks trained with the squad during the absence of these players and got the chance to rub shoulders with some senior figures.



Boateng, 18, was named Crystal Palace U-23 Player of the Season for 2019/20 campaign.



Palace travels away to play Burnley in matchday 9 of the English Premier League on Monday 23 November 2020.

