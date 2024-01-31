You are here: HomeSports2024 01 31Article 1914169

Malachi Boateng grabs assist for Dundee FC against Livingston

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Malachi Boateng grabbed an assist in Dundee FC's 4-1 victory against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Malachi Boateng came on in the 57th minute to replace Ryan Howley.

The head-to-head record for the teams before the clash was Livingston 7 win(s), Dundee FC 10 win(s), and 2 draw(s). Livingston had 63% possession, but Dundee repeatedly stopped them doing anything with it, and hammered Livi with their 37%.

Amadou Bakayoko gave the Dee the lead before Harry Sharp saved a penalty late in the first half. Luke McCowan scored twice after the restart before being sent off with a second booking.

Tete Yengi of Livingston scored a penalty kick to equalize. However, the Dee won the game with a fast third goal from replacement Zach Robinson, and his teammate Michael Mellon added a wonderful finish.

Michael Mellon's goal was assisted by Malachi Boateng. The goal was confirmed following VAR Review.

