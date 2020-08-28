Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Make Africa your next football home – Dr Kofi Amoah to Messi

Astute Ghanaian businessman, Dr. Kofi Amoah

Astute Ghanaian businessman Dr. Kofi Amoah has asked Argentine football legend Lionel Messi to consider playing in Africa.



In his view, Messi’s arrival on the continent will do his reputation a lot of good as many of the player’s fans are on this continent.



Dr. Amoah expressed this thought on his twitter feed on Thursday morning and was welcomed by raucous replies from football fans across the country.



Messi’s name has been on the lips of many football fans in the past few days over a recent talk of wanting to leave Barcelona.



A decision that was taken after Barcelona lost 8-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter final.







Dear Mr Messi,I’m reaching out to you via .@fundacionmessi

You’re a gifted ICON TO THE WORLD n we in AFRICA applaud n love U

Pls consider Africa as your next football home

Much good will be done with appreciable SIGNIFICANCE to u FOREVER@fundacionmessi @FIFAcom @ghanafaofficial — citizen kofi amoah (@amoah_citizen) August 27, 2020

Messi has been an integral figure at Barcelona – winning four Champions League trophies, six Ballon d’or trophies and a ten time La Liga champion.