Sports News of Saturday, 10 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Waris sustains injury at French side RC Strasbourg

Majid Waris has sustained a thigh injury

Ghana striker Majeed Waris is facing a spell on the sidelines after picking a thigh injury at French side RC Strasbourg.



Waris is yet to explode at the Alsace-based club since extending his loan stint with the club this summer.



The 29-year-old would have to wait a little longer before hitting his stride for the club after sustaining an injury in the 3-2 loss against AS Monaco a fortnight ago.



Waris was taken off at half time after feeling a slight stretch in his right quadriceps.



He consequently missed last weekend's 3-0 home defeat against LOSC Lille and reports suggest he could still be out when Thierry Laurey's men take on Olympique Lyon next week.



The striker is however expected to return to action when Strasbourg engage Stade Brestois the following weekend.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.