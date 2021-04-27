Majeed Waris sidelined with muscle injury

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris has missed Strasbourg's last five French Ligue 1 games due to a muscle problem.



Abdul Majeed Waris is reported to have suffered the injury in training and has not been in action for a month.



The 29-year-old was absent over the weekend as Strasbourg suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Nantes.



A result that leaves them six points above the relegation zone with four games to end the season.



It is unclear if Waris will be available for the remaining games, with the club needing his services in their battle against relegation.



Waris has one year left on his Strasbourg contract, but there are reports he could leave at the end of the season.



He joined them on a permanent deal from FC Porto in the summer of 2020.