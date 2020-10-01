Majeed Waris remains doubtful for Strasbourg's clash against Lille

Sports News of Thursday, 1 October 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Black Stars striker, Abdul Majeed Waris could miss Racing Club de Strasbourg's home game against Lille on Sunday October, 4 in the French Ligue I after picking a knock in the last weekend's defeat to AS Monaco.
The 29-year-old forward was excused from Wednesday's training after he suffered a contracture in his right quadriceps.
The medical team of Strasbourg is yet to make a decision on his injury, but it looks like he might miss the game against Lille.
Waris was replaced by Dimitri Lienarard after the break in their 3-2 defeat to Monaco last Sunday.
The pacy and powerful forward is yet to open his account for the season after four games.
