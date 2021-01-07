Sports News of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Waris quenches 4-month goal scoring drought in victory against Olympique Nimes

Majeed Waris scored for Strasbourg

Majeed Waris came off the substitute bench to end his fifteen-match goalscoring jinx for SC Strasbourg in the 5-0 mauling against Olympique Nimes in the French Ligue 1 in midweek.



Waris finally got a smile on his face after breaking his fifteen-game goalscoring drought in Strasbourg shirt.



It has taken the Ghanaian forward four months to return to the scoring-sheet since plundering in the 3-0 victory against Stade Reims on September 2, 2020.



Strasbourg made a light work of Nimes in midweek, inflicting a 5-0 defeat on them at the Stade de la Meinau.



A brace from Ludovic Ajorque and goals from Kenny Lala and Habibou Mouhamadou Diallo handed Strasbourg a 4-0 lead before the hour mark.



Majeed Waris replaced two-goal hero Ludovic Ajorque in the 73rd minute.



The 29-year-old found joy in front of goal on the 90th-minute mark after planting his spot-kick beyond the reach of goalkeeper Bapstiste Reynet.



Waris has made 11 appearances for Strasbourg in the ongoing season.