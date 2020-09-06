Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Majeed Waris provides two assists as Strasbourg lose to Stuttgart

Strasbourg forward Abdul Majeed Waris

Ghana international Majeed Waris put up an impressive performance as he provided two assists in Strasbourg's 4-2 lose to VfB Stuttgart in a pre-season friendly on Saturday.



The 28-year-old set up Ludovic Ajorque to open the scoring for the French Ligue 1 side in the 8th minute of the game at the Robert-Schlienz-Stadion.



However, Nicholas Gonzalez bagged the equaliser Stuttgart from the penaty spot.



Waris regisered his second assist of the day as he played Adrien Thomasson through to put Strasbourg ahead in the 13th minute.



But Stuttgart levelled again courtesy Daniel Didavi's strike before goals from Wataru Endo and Sasa Kalajdzic sealed the win for the German side.



Waris joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal this summer from Porto after a successful loan spell.



He made seven appearances, scored two goals and won two Man of the Match awards before the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

