Majeed Waris named in Strasbourg squad for Ligue 1 clash against Nice

Ghanaian attacker, Majeed Waris is likely to start for Strasbourg in their first home game of the 2020/2021 French Ligue 1 season against OGC Nice today.



Waris has been named in coach Thierry Laurey’s squad for the must-win encounter.



The 28-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in Strasbourg opening game of the season against Lorient. Strasbourg suffered a 3-1 defeat



They will be hoping for an improved performance tonight to secure a victory and get their campaign back on the right track.



Waris joined Strasbourg on a permanent deal this summer from Porto after impressing on loan last season.



He scored two goals and provided one assist in seven games, having joined them in January before the season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

