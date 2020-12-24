Sports News of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Waris injured as Strasbourg suffer heavy defeat to PSG

Waris got injured in training and could not take part in the game.

Ghana forward Majeed Waris missed Strasbourg 4-0 defeat to PSG in the Ligue 1 on Wednesday due to injury.



The 28-year-old could not make the trip to the French capital for the game alongside, Bingourou Kamara, Lamine Koné and Lebo Mothiba for the game.



Waris got injured in training on Monday and could not pass a late fitness test ahead of the 17th game in the Ligue I this season.



With goals from Timothee Pembele, Kylian Mbappe, Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean, Strasbourg suffered their 11th defeat of the season.



The team currently lies just above the drop zone with 14 points after matchday 17.



Majeed Waris has made 10 appearances for Strasbourg in the ongoing campaign and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.