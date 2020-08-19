Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Majeed Waris gears up for 2020/21 Ligue 1 season

Waris is preparing for the new season

Ghanaian striker Majeed Waris is gearing up for the new season with French side Strasbourg.



The 28-year-old is seen in a photos on social media building up his muscles to get condition and shape before the football season commences.



Waris was in action for the first since the 2019/20 season was cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic as Strasbourg defeated Nîmes Olympique 1-0 in a friendly game courtesy Lebo Mothiba strike from the spot.



The Ghanaian played full throttle for his side.



Waris joined the French Ligue 1 side in January on loan and has been a key cog of the team - making seven appearances and scoring two goals as Le Racing finished in 10th position having amassed 38 points.



He also won two Man of the Match awards.





