Sports News of Wednesday, 19 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Majeed Waris doubling workrate in pre-season with French Ligue 1 side Strasbourg

Strasbourg striker, Abdul Majeed Waris

Racing Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris is leaving no stone unturned in pre-season ahead of the new French Ligue 1 campaign.



As expected, the 28-year-old has been punching above to get in the best condition and shape for the 2020/2021 season.



In his latest photo, Waris was seen lifting some weights to help build up his muscles.



Last week, he returned to the pitch for the first time since the coronavirus shutdown by helping his side to a 1-0 pre-season friendly win over Nîmes Olympique.



The Ghana international forward lasted the entire duration of the exhibition match.



Lebo Mothiba converted a penalty to hand the side a 1-0 win against Jérôme Arpinon's side.



Waris, who joined Strasbourg on a permanent contract this summer, is expected to be key in the Lique 1.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.