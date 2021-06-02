Majeed Waris contributes to the resurfacing of Tamale's deplorable Lamashegu Road

Sports News of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Strasbourg striker Abdul Majeed Waris has hired contractors to grade the Lamashegu in Tamale, which is now in a bad state.



The striker listened to the town's residents, who had long complained about the road's deplorable condition.



Waris, through his foundation, the Abdul Majeed Waris Foundation, agreed to pay the road's grading so that residents in the area will be able to go about their business without worrying about the bad road.



Photos of trucks working on the Lamashegu road were uploaded on his foundation's Twitter account.



“As natives and non-natives had bitterly complained about the poor nature of this road, our founder, @warisgh10 as part of his philanthropic works is funding the grading of this road in Lamashegu, Tamale a community he was born and raised in the Northern part of Ghana,” the foundation posted.



Waris was born in Lamashegu, Tamale, the capital of the Northern Region, and presently plays for Racing Strasbourg in Ligue 1.



In the previous season, the 29-year-old appeared 16 times in all competitions for the Ligue 1 club, scoring one goal.